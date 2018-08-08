Top Stories
Jamie Dornan &amp; Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Cooke Maroney Hold Hands in Paris

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Hold Hands in Paris

Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Mike Fisher!

Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Mike Fisher!

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin?

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin?

Wed, 08 August 2018 at 3:02 pm

Adam Rippon, Val Chmerkovskiy & Mandy Moore Bring 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' to TCA Press Tour

Adam Rippon, Val Chmerkovskiy & Mandy Moore Bring 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' to TCA Press Tour

The Dancing With The Stars: Juniors judges stepped out for the TCA Summer Press Tour!

Adam Rippon, Val Chmerkovskiy and Mandy Moore hit the red carpet at the Disney ABC Television event on Tuesday (August 7) at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

They were also joined by hosts Frankie Muniz and Jordan Fisher.

So far, young celebs like Ariana Greenblatt, Sophia Pippen, Miles Brown and Honey Boo Boo have been rumored to join the cast.

Meanwhile, the junior pros and their mentors have all been revealed!

Dancing With The Stars: Juniors will debut in October on ABC.
Just Jared on Facebook
dancing with the stars jr abc tca press day 01
dancing with the stars jr abc tca press day 02
dancing with the stars jr abc tca press day 03
dancing with the stars jr abc tca press day 04
dancing with the stars jr abc tca press day 05
dancing with the stars jr abc tca press day 06
dancing with the stars jr abc tca press day 07
dancing with the stars jr abc tca press day 08
dancing with the stars jr abc tca press day 09
dancing with the stars jr abc tca press day 10
dancing with the stars jr abc tca press day 11
dancing with the stars jr abc tca press day 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adam Rippon, Dancing With the Stars, Dancing with the Stars Juniors, Frankie Muniz, Jordan Fisher, Mandy Moore, Val Chmerkovskiy

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Colton Underwood weighs in on who he thinks should be the next Bachelor - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens is teasing her new music project - Just Jared Jr
  • Rob Kardashian just shared a rare photo of 20-month-old daughter Dream - TooFab
  • The Swedish Royal Family is moving to Florida - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This CW star is getting married - Just Jared Jr