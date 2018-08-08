Adam Rippon, Val Chmerkovskiy & Mandy Moore Bring 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' to TCA Press Tour

The Dancing With The Stars: Juniors judges stepped out for the TCA Summer Press Tour!

Adam Rippon, Val Chmerkovskiy and Mandy Moore hit the red carpet at the Disney ABC Television event on Tuesday (August 7) at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

They were also joined by hosts Frankie Muniz and Jordan Fisher.

So far, young celebs like Ariana Greenblatt, Sophia Pippen, Miles Brown and Honey Boo Boo have been rumored to join the cast.

Meanwhile, the junior pros and their mentors have all been revealed!

Dancing With The Stars: Juniors will debut in October on ABC.