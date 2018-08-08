Top Stories
Wed, 08 August 2018 at 11:05 am

Aja Naomi King Reveals Her Hopes for Her Future

Aja Naomi King Reveals Her Hopes for Her Future

Aja Naomi King is on the cover of Shape magazine’s September 2018 issue!

Here’s what the 33-year-old How to Get Away with Murder star had to share with the mag…

On what she hopes for her future: “When I’m in my 90s, God willing, I want my body to be active – I don’t want someone else to have to take care of me. Exercise is a commitment to my independence in the future.”

On eating healthy but enjoying dessert: “I eat healthy but I also love desserts…I feed my body for energy, but I also want to feed my spirit with things that make me happy. It’s important to have a positive relationship with food. For me, there’s no such thing as a cheat day because eating isn’t cheating.”

On activism: “Activism has become so important to me. It’s about using your voice and actions to help effect change.”

For more from Aja, visit Shape.com.
Credit: Ben Watts/SHAPE
