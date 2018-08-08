Aja Naomi King Reveals Her Hopes for Her Future

Aja Naomi King is on the cover of Shape magazine’s September 2018 issue!

Here’s what the 33-year-old How to Get Away with Murder star had to share with the mag…

On what she hopes for her future: “When I’m in my 90s, God willing, I want my body to be active – I don’t want someone else to have to take care of me. Exercise is a commitment to my independence in the future.”

On eating healthy but enjoying dessert: “I eat healthy but I also love desserts…I feed my body for energy, but I also want to feed my spirit with things that make me happy. It’s important to have a positive relationship with food. For me, there’s no such thing as a cheat day because eating isn’t cheating.”

On activism: “Activism has become so important to me. It’s about using your voice and actions to help effect change.”

