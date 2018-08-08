Top Stories
Wed, 08 August 2018 at 2:32 am

Andy Cohen Reveals the 'WWHL' Greenrooms in 'Elle Decor'

Andy Cohen Reveals the 'WWHL' Greenrooms in 'Elle Decor'

Andy Cohen recently renovated the greenrooms backstage at his Bravo talk show Watch What Happens Live and he’s showing off the newly designed rooms in the September 2018 issue of Elle Decor.

The host teamed up with decorator and frequent collaborator Eric Hughes to redesign three areas in the clubhouse.

“After nine years, it was time for a refresh,” Andy said.

“The walls have a vinyl coating,” he joked. “If anyone with too much tanner or makeup bumps into them, they can be easily cleaned up.”

For more, visit ElleDecor.com.
andy cohen elle decor 01
andy cohen elle decor 02
andy cohen elle decor 03
andy cohen elle decor 04
andy cohen elle decor 05

Photos: Alison Gootee
Getty
