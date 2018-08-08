Top Stories
Wed, 08 August 2018 at 8:22 pm

Angelina Jolie Hits Back at Brad Pitt in Child Support Battle: 'A Blatant Attempt to Distract'

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are continuing to battle it out.

After Brad‘s team filed papers claiming that he’s already paid Angelina millions in child support and loans, Angelina‘s team issued a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday (August 8).

Angelina’s filing of yesterday was both legally appropriate and factually accurate in all respects. What has been filed by Brad’s side today is a blatant attempt to obfuscate the truth and distract from the fact that he has not fully met his legal obligations to support the children,” Samantha Bley DeJean of the Law Offices of Bley and Bley said in the statement.

“Following the incident of September 2016, Angelina and the children needed to move from the family home, which Brad chose to keep, including all of its contents. Brad was asked to assist in the expense of a new home for Angelina and the children, but instead he loaned Angelina money, for which he is charging her interest on a payment plan. Angelina will of course honor that loan. A loan is not; however, child support and to represent it as such is misleading and inaccurate.”

Angelina is asking Brad to pay 50 percent of the children’s expenses. He has not. Angelina has had to shoulder the majority of those without his contribution for the past two years. Child support is not optional in California. Typically a father of means would pay these expenses voluntarily without the need for a request or court order. We are hopeful that this can be resolved without further delay or posturing.”

