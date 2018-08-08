Top Stories
Jamie Dornan &amp; Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Cooke Maroney Hold Hands in Paris

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Hold Hands in Paris

Grant Gustin Fires Back at Body Shamers Over Leaked Photo of 'The Flash' Suit

Grant Gustin Fires Back at Body Shamers Over Leaked Photo of 'The Flash' Suit

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin?

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin?

Wed, 08 August 2018 at 5:08 pm

Ariana Grande Announces Three 'Sweetener Sessions' Shows!

Ariana Grande Announces Three 'Sweetener Sessions' Shows!

Fans in three cities will have the chance to see Ariana Grande live in concert during her Sweetener album release week!

The 25-year-old singer just announced the American Express x Ariana Grande: The Sweetener Sessions shows – three exclusive performances for Amex card members only.

The shows will take place on August 20 in New York City, August 22 in Chicago, and August 25 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (August 9) and they are available exclusively to American Express card members.

“surprise. i’m doing a lil thing called the sweetener sessions to celebrate release week w @americanexpress 🌫 on sale 10 am local tmrw #amexlife ! the first of the sweetener sessions will take place in ny after the vmas. be der,” Ariana tweeted.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ariana Grande, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Colton Underwood weighs in on who he thinks should be the next Bachelor - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens is teasing her new music project - Just Jared Jr
  • Rob Kardashian just shared a rare photo of 20-month-old daughter Dream - TooFab
  • The Swedish Royal Family is moving to Florida - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This CW star is getting married - Just Jared Jr