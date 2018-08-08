Ariana Grande Announces Three 'Sweetener Sessions' Shows!

Fans in three cities will have the chance to see Ariana Grande live in concert during her Sweetener album release week!

The 25-year-old singer just announced the American Express x Ariana Grande: The Sweetener Sessions shows – three exclusive performances for Amex card members only.

The shows will take place on August 20 in New York City, August 22 in Chicago, and August 25 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (August 9) and they are available exclusively to American Express card members.

“surprise. i’m doing a lil thing called the sweetener sessions to celebrate release week w @americanexpress 🌫 on sale 10 am local tmrw #amexlife ! the first of the sweetener sessions will take place in ny after the vmas. be der,” Ariana tweeted.