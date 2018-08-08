Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Mike Fisher!

James Corden Reveals Why Kanye West Hasn't Done Carpool Karaoke Yet & It Has to Do with $45,000!

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin?

Wed, 08 August 2018 at 9:44 am

Becca Kufrin Responds to Rachel Lindsay's Issue with Her 'Bachelorette' Finale

Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay had a big criticism of Becca Kufrin‘s finale: Becca didn’t have to sit for three hours and watch her breakup with Blake, while Rachel had to sit on stage and watch her breakup with her runner-up, Peter.

“Take a trip down memory lane to exactly, oh let’s say one year ago. Becca did not sit on stage for three hours and watch the finale for the first time in front of a live audience. Becca did not have to deal with someone telling her she would live a mediocre life,” Rachel wrote in her Us Weekly blog. “Becca did not have to deal with being baited with real time questions about her emotions watching certain scenes. Nope, that was me. Let’s just be honest, Becca did not have the finale that I had.”

Becca responded by saying, “To be quite honest I didn’t remember that that even happened last year, but every show format is a little bit different. You know last [season], we had the two-night finale where they showed the breakup and then everything after that in two nights, so I think it’s just always different. I don’t really have much of a say in that.”
