Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Hold Hands in Paris

Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Mike Fisher!

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin?

Wed, 08 August 2018 at 3:15 pm

Bekah Martinez Slams Tia Booth Again Over Colton Underwood

Bekah Martinez Slams Tia Booth Again Over Colton Underwood

Bachelor Nation’s Bekah Martinez isn’t backing down on her criticism of Tia Booth.

Bekah hasn’t been shy about her criticism of Tia after Colton revealed to Becca Kufrin on The Bachelorette that he once dated Tia.

During the Tuesday (August 7) episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Tia and Colton were rekindling their romance.

Bekah tweeted her thoughts on the episode, writing, “Tia: I’m in love with Colton. Also Tia: I have all of his contact info but decided not to talk to him for 2 months and rely on a TV show to bring us together.”

“Take a shot every time Tia says Colton’s name,” she added.
Photos: ABC, Getty
