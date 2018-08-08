'Black Mirror' Stars Reveal a Life-Size USS Callister in L.A.

Jimmi Simpson, Cristin Milioti, and Jesse Plemons walk the red carpet at Black Mirror’s USS Callister unveiling on Tuesday (August 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The co-stars unveiled a life-size version of the USS Callister, the spaceship featured in the Emmy-nominated episode of the Netflix series.

The USS Callister life size display will be up in front of the Mutato Building on Sunset Boulevard until Friday, August 17.

USS Callister is nominated for seven Emmys, including Outstanding Made for Television Movie and acting an acting nod for Jesse.