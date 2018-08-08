Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Seemingly Calls Younes Bendjima a Liar After His Split from Kourtney

Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Alexandra Daddario Spotted Kissing MSNBC Host Ari Melber!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Wed, 08 August 2018 at 1:36 am

'Black Mirror' Stars Reveal a Life-Size USS Callister in L.A.

'Black Mirror' Stars Reveal a Life-Size USS Callister in L.A.

Jimmi Simpson, Cristin Milioti, and Jesse Plemons walk the red carpet at Black Mirror’s USS Callister unveiling on Tuesday (August 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The co-stars unveiled a life-size version of the USS Callister, the spaceship featured in the Emmy-nominated episode of the Netflix series.

The USS Callister life size display will be up in front of the Mutato Building on Sunset Boulevard until Friday, August 17.

USS Callister is nominated for seven Emmys, including Outstanding Made for Television Movie and acting an acting nod for Jesse.
