Jamie Dornan &amp; Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Mike Fisher!

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Cooke Maroney Hold Hands in Paris

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin?

Wed, 08 August 2018 at 1:35 pm

Blake Lively Jokes About Why She Really Went to Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin Event

Blake Lively Jokes About Why She Really Went to Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin Event

Blake Lively supports hubby Ryan Reynolds at his Aviation Gin Employee Orientation party on Tuesday (August 7) in New York City.

If you don’t know, Ryan announced he bought the gin company about five months ago on his Instagram account.

While at the party, Blake posted a selfie to her Instagram Story with a joke about why she actually attended the event.

“The look on our faces — when you all go to a party just for the free food…” Blake wrote on a photo of herself with her friends Jonathan Mark and Lizzie Tisch. See the pic in the gallery!
Credit: michael simon/startraksphoto.com; Photos: Instar Images
Posted to: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

