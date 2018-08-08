Brad Pitt's Lawyers Fire Back at Angelina Jolie's Child Support Claims

Brad Pitt‘s lawyers are fighting back against Angelina Jolie‘s claims that “has paid no meaningful child support since separation.”

The 54-year-old actor’s lawyers filed papers in response to Angelina‘s papers.

The papers say, “There is no need for a Case Management Conference to schedule a hearing or filing deadlines regarding child support. [Pitt] adamantly disputes the contention that he has not paid significant child support. [Pitt] has previously loaned [Jolie] $8 million to assist her in purchasing her current residence and has paid over $1.3 million in bills for the benefit of [Jolie] and the minor children.”

The papers add that Angelina‘s new legal papers were “unnecessary, omits material information and is a thinly-veiled effort to manipulate media coverage.”