Brie Larson to Join Michael B. Jordan in 'Just Mercy'!

Brie Larson is set to take on an exciting new role alongside Michael B. Jordan!

The 28-year-old Captain Marvel actress is in final negotiations to star in Destin Cretton‘s upcoming Just Mercy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brie Larson

Brie previously worked with Destin on The Glass Castle in 2017 and Short Term 12 in 2013.

Jamie Foxx is also on board for the project.

The film is based on the book Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption, and tells the true story of Bryan Stevenson (Jordan), a gifted young lawyer fighting for equal justice in a flawed legal system.

It is not yet known which role Brie would play. Production is set to begin next month in Atlanta, Georgia.