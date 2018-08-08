Top Stories
Jamie Dornan &amp; Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Cooke Maroney Hold Hands in Paris

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Hold Hands in Paris

Grant Gustin Fires Back at Body Shamers Over Leaked Photo of 'The Flash' Suit

Grant Gustin Fires Back at Body Shamers Over Leaked Photo of 'The Flash' Suit

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin?

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin?

Wed, 08 August 2018 at 9:02 pm

Brie Larson to Join Michael B. Jordan in 'Just Mercy'!

Brie Larson to Join Michael B. Jordan in 'Just Mercy'!

Brie Larson is set to take on an exciting new role alongside Michael B. Jordan!

The 28-year-old Captain Marvel actress is in final negotiations to star in Destin Cretton‘s upcoming Just Mercy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brie Larson

Brie previously worked with Destin on The Glass Castle in 2017 and Short Term 12 in 2013.

Jamie Foxx is also on board for the project.

The film is based on the book Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption, and tells the true story of Bryan Stevenson (Jordan), a gifted young lawyer fighting for equal justice in a flawed legal system.

It is not yet known which role Brie would play. Production is set to begin next month in Atlanta, Georgia.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Brie Larson, Michael B Jordan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Colton Underwood weighs in on who he thinks should be the next Bachelor - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens is teasing her new music project - Just Jared Jr
  • Rob Kardashian just shared a rare photo of 20-month-old daughter Dream - TooFab
  • The Swedish Royal Family is moving to Florida - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This CW star is getting married - Just Jared Jr