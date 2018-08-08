Top Stories
Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Hold Hands in Paris

Grant Gustin Fires Back at Body Shamers Over Leaked Photo of 'The Flash' Suit

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin?

Wed, 08 August 2018 at 11:28 pm

Brooklyn Decker, Amy Schumer, & Gabrielle Union Attend #BlogHer Summit in NYC!

Brooklyn Decker, Amy Schumer, & Gabrielle Union Attend #BlogHer Summit in NYC!

Brooklyn Decker is all smiles as she steps out for the 2018 #BlogHer Creators Summit on Wednesday (August 8) in New York City.

The 31-year-old actress looked pretty in a matching black and white plaid top and trousers as she was joined at the event by fellow keynote speakers Amy Schumer and Gabrielle Union.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brooklyn Decker

Other stars at the event included Maria Menounos and Tiffani Thiessen.

The #BlogHer Summit is held to celebrate the women who tell their stories to inspire and educate communities across the globe.

FYI: Gabrielle is wearing a Stella McCartney dress.

20+ pictures inside of the ladies stepping out for the event…
brooklyn decker amy schumer gabrielle blogher summit 01
brooklyn decker amy schumer gabrielle blogher summit 02
brooklyn decker amy schumer gabrielle blogher summit 03
brooklyn decker amy schumer gabrielle blogher summit 04
brooklyn decker amy schumer gabrielle blogher summit 05
brooklyn decker amy schumer gabrielle blogher summit 06
brooklyn decker amy schumer gabrielle blogher summit 07
brooklyn decker amy schumer gabrielle blogher summit 08
brooklyn decker amy schumer gabrielle blogher summit 09
brooklyn decker amy schumer gabrielle blogher summit 10
brooklyn decker amy schumer gabrielle blogher summit 11
brooklyn decker amy schumer gabrielle blogher summit 12
brooklyn decker amy schumer gabrielle blogher summit 13
brooklyn decker amy schumer gabrielle blogher summit 14
brooklyn decker amy schumer gabrielle blogher summit 15
brooklyn decker amy schumer gabrielle blogher summit 16
brooklyn decker amy schumer gabrielle blogher summit 17
brooklyn decker amy schumer gabrielle blogher summit 18
brooklyn decker amy schumer gabrielle blogher summit 19
brooklyn decker amy schumer gabrielle blogher summit 20

Photos: WENN, Getty
