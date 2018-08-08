Brooklyn Decker, Amy Schumer, & Gabrielle Union Attend #BlogHer Summit in NYC!
Brooklyn Decker is all smiles as she steps out for the 2018 #BlogHer Creators Summit on Wednesday (August 8) in New York City.
The 31-year-old actress looked pretty in a matching black and white plaid top and trousers as she was joined at the event by fellow keynote speakers Amy Schumer and Gabrielle Union.
Other stars at the event included Maria Menounos and Tiffani Thiessen.
The #BlogHer Summit is held to celebrate the women who tell their stories to inspire and educate communities across the globe.
FYI: Gabrielle is wearing a Stella McCartney dress.
