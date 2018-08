BTS Announce First U.S. Stadium Show in NYC!

BTS are making big moves!

The massively popular “DNA” Korean boy band will be playing their first U.S. stadium show at Citi Field in New York City on October 6, the group revealed on Wednesday (August 8).

The show will be the final stop on their 2018 Love Yourself North American Tour.

They’ll also be releasing their next studio album, Love Yourself: Answer, on August 24.

Tickets for the stadium show go on sale on August 17.

See all the North American tour dates below!

September 5, 2018 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

September 6, 2018 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

September 8, 2018 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

September 9, 2018 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

September 12, 2018 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

September 15, 2018 Fort Worth, TX Fort Worth Convention Center

September 16, 2018 Fort Worth, TX Fort Worth Convention Center

September 20, 2018 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre

September 22, 2018 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre

September 23, 2018 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre

September 28, 2018 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

September 29, 2018 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

October 2, 2018 Chicago, IL United Center

October 3, 2018 Chicago, IL United Center

October 6, 2018 New York, NY Citi Field