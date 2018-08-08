Top Stories
Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Hold Hands in Paris

Grant Gustin Fires Back at Body Shamers Over Leaked Photo of 'The Flash' Suit

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin?

Wed, 08 August 2018 at 7:50 pm

Carrie Underwood Performs at CMA Fest 2018 Before Pregnancy Announcement

Carrie Underwood hit the stage ahead of her big pregnancy announcement!

The 35-year-old country singer performed alongside acts like Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini and Dierks Bentley at the massive four-day 2018 CMA Fest, which is airing TONIGHT (August 8) on ABC at 8/7c.

Carrie revealed on the same day that the festival airs that she and husband Mike Fisher are expecting their second child together.

Mike, Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another fish to our pond,” Carrie said.
