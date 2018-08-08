Carrie Underwood Performs at CMA Fest 2018 Before Pregnancy Announcement

Carrie Underwood hit the stage ahead of her big pregnancy announcement!

The 35-year-old country singer performed alongside acts like Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini and Dierks Bentley at the massive four-day 2018 CMA Fest, which is airing TONIGHT (August 8) on ABC at 8/7c.

Carrie revealed on the same day that the festival airs that she and husband Mike Fisher are expecting their second child together.

“Mike, Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another fish to our pond,” Carrie said.