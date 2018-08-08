CMA Fest 2018 - Performers & Hosts Lineup Revealed!

The 2018 CMA Fest is being billed as the music event of the summer and fans who missed it live this past June will get to watch it on television tonight!

A three-hour version of the four-day festival will be airing TONIGHT (August 8) on ABC at 8/7c.

Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini are hosting the festival, which features 29 of country music’s hottest acts. There will also be a bunch of great collaborations that will air throughout the evening.

This is the 15th straight year that the CMA Fest is airing on TV and the second year that Thomas and Kelsea are hosting together.

CMA Fest 2018 – Performers Lineup Revealed!

Jason Aldean

Kelsea Ballerini

Dierks Bentley (plus guest Dwight Yoakam)

Brothers Osborne

Kane Brown (plus guest Lauren Alaina)

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Brett Eldredge

Florida Georgia Line (plus guest Morgan Wallen)

Sam Hunt

Dustin Lynch

Midland

Old Dominion

Jake Owen

Jon Pardi

Carly Pearce

Thomas Rhett

Darius Rucker

Blake Shelton

Chris Stapleton

Cole Swindell

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban (plus guest Julia Michaels)

Brett Young