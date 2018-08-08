CMA Fest 2018 - Performers & Hosts Lineup Revealed!
The 2018 CMA Fest is being billed as the music event of the summer and fans who missed it live this past June will get to watch it on television tonight!
A three-hour version of the four-day festival will be airing TONIGHT (August 8) on ABC at 8/7c.
Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini are hosting the festival, which features 29 of country music’s hottest acts. There will also be a bunch of great collaborations that will air throughout the evening.
This is the 15th straight year that the CMA Fest is airing on TV and the second year that Thomas and Kelsea are hosting together.
Click inside for the full lineup…
Jason Aldean
Kelsea Ballerini
Dierks Bentley (plus guest Dwight Yoakam)
Brothers Osborne
Kane Brown (plus guest Lauren Alaina)
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Brett Eldredge
Florida Georgia Line (plus guest Morgan Wallen)
Sam Hunt
Dustin Lynch
Midland
Old Dominion
Jake Owen
Jon Pardi
Carly Pearce
Thomas Rhett
Darius Rucker
Blake Shelton
Chris Stapleton
Cole Swindell
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban (plus guest Julia Michaels)
Brett Young