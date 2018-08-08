Top Stories
Wed, 08 August 2018 at 1:24 pm

Colin Farrell Hosts House of Taylor Dinner Benefit!

Colin Farrell Hosts House of Taylor Dinner Benefit!

Colin Farrell keeps it dapper in a suit while attending the House of Taylor Dinner benefiting The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation at House of Taylor on Tuesday (August 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 42-year-old actor and ETAF ambassador was joined by Pennsylvania State Rep. Brian Sims and three of Taylor‘s grandchildren as they celebrated Elizabeth‘s legacy of activism and the enduring fight for an AIDS-free generation.

“Elizabeth Taylor was so many things to so many people but one thing to all, a friend. In the gifted time we spent together she taught me more about the true and proactive nature of friendship than anyone I’m likely to ever meet,” Colin said in a statement. “It was with this spirit of friendship – true, deep, meaningful and active – that she embarked on what was to be her life’s great work. Through The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation the boldness of her love and breath of her compassion lives on and to be any part of the work the foundation does is to be a part of the voice of Elizabeth’s heart.”
Credit: Rachel Murray; Photos: Getty Images for ETAF
Posted to: Colin Farrell

