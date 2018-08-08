Colton Underwood & Tia Booth Rekindle Romance on 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Colton Underwood and Tia Booth dated briefly before he went on The Bachelorette and dated her friend Becca Kufrin… and now they’re rekindling their romance on Bachelor in Paradise.

During the season premiere on Tuesday (August 7), Colton showed up on day two, after she already went on a date with Chris.

Colton was given a date card and asked Tia to go on the date with him, and she quickly said yes.

“I don’t want you to think it’s going to be so easy,” Colton told her. “I’m not closing the door on us. I’m here to figure my sh-t out.”

After Colton and Tia shared a kiss, she told the cameras in a confessional, “I’ve been waiting for this moment for about six months now, and it just feels so good.”