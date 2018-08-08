Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Seemingly Calls Younes Bendjima a Liar After His Split from Kourtney

Kim Kardashian Seemingly Calls Younes Bendjima a Liar After His Split from Kourtney

Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Alexandra Daddario Spotted Kissing MSNBC Host Ari Melber!

Alexandra Daddario Spotted Kissing MSNBC Host Ari Melber!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Wed, 08 August 2018 at 12:03 am

Colton Underwood & Tia Booth Rekindle Romance on 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Colton Underwood & Tia Booth Rekindle Romance on 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Colton Underwood and Tia Booth dated briefly before he went on The Bachelorette and dated her friend Becca Kufrin… and now they’re rekindling their romance on Bachelor in Paradise.

During the season premiere on Tuesday (August 7), Colton showed up on day two, after she already went on a date with Chris.

Colton was given a date card and asked Tia to go on the date with him, and she quickly said yes.

“I don’t want you to think it’s going to be so easy,” Colton told her. “I’m not closing the door on us. I’m here to figure my sh-t out.”

After Colton and Tia shared a kiss, she told the cameras in a confessional, “I’ve been waiting for this moment for about six months now, and it just feels so good.”
Just Jared on Facebook
colton underwood tia booth bachelor in paradise date 01
colton underwood tia booth bachelor in paradise date 02
colton underwood tia booth bachelor in paradise date 03
colton underwood tia booth bachelor in paradise date 04
colton underwood tia booth bachelor in paradise date 05
colton underwood tia booth bachelor in paradise date 06
colton underwood tia booth bachelor in paradise date 07
colton underwood tia booth bachelor in paradise date 08
colton underwood tia booth bachelor in paradise date 09
colton underwood tia booth bachelor in paradise date 10
colton underwood tia booth bachelor in paradise date 11
colton underwood tia booth bachelor in paradise date 12
colton underwood tia booth bachelor in paradise date 13
colton underwood tia booth bachelor in paradise date 14
colton underwood tia booth bachelor in paradise date 15
colton underwood tia booth bachelor in paradise date 16
colton underwood tia booth bachelor in paradise date 17
colton underwood tia booth bachelor in paradise date 18
colton underwood tia booth bachelor in paradise date 19
colton underwood tia booth bachelor in paradise date 20
colton underwood tia booth bachelor in paradise date 21
colton underwood tia booth bachelor in paradise date 22
colton underwood tia booth bachelor in paradise date 23
colton underwood tia booth bachelor in paradise date 24
colton underwood tia booth bachelor in paradise date 25

Photos: ABC
Posted to: Bachelor in Paradise, Bikini, Colton Underwood, Shirtless, Tia Booth

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lance Bass' real estate agent says he was defrauded in the Brady Bunch house sale - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario is pregnant - Just Jared Jr
  • The Kardashians moved their beef from TV to Twitter - TooFab
  • Get the details on The Bachelorette finale - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner is in Travis Scott's new video - Just Jared Jr