Kim Kardashian Seemingly Calls Younes Bendjima a Liar After His Split from Kourtney

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Alexandra Daddario Spotted Kissing MSNBC Host Ari Melber!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Wed, 08 August 2018 at 12:33 am

'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Channels Old Hollywood Glamour at L.A. Premiere!

'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Channels Old Hollywood Glamour at L.A. Premiere!

Constance Wu and Henry Golding walk the red carpet together at the premiere of their new movie Crazy Rich Asians on Tuesday (August 8) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The on-screen couple was joined by co-stars Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, Jimmy O. Yang, Chris Pang, Sonoya Mizuno, Jing Lusi, Ronny Chieng, Pierre Png, Fiona Xie, Kheng Hua Tan, and Nico Santos. All of the stars channeled the glamour of old Hollywood on the red carpet.

Also stepping out for the premiere were the book’s writer Kevin Kwan, the film’s director Jon M. Chu, Henry‘s wife Liv Lo, Ken‘s wife Tran Jeong, and more.

Crazy Rich Asians, based on the best-selling novel, hits theaters on August 15.

FYI: Constance is wearing a Ralph & Russo couture dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Henry is wearing Tom Ford. Awkwafina is wearing a Reem Acra gown. Gemma is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress and Chopard jewelry. Kevin is wearing an Etro blazer.

45+ pictures inside of the Crazy Rich Asians cast at the premiere…

