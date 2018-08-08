Top Stories
Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Hold Hands in Paris

Grant Gustin Fires Back at Body Shamers Over Leaked Photo of 'The Flash' Suit

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin?

Wed, 08 August 2018 at 5:59 pm

David Schwimmer Joins 'Will & Grace' as Love Interest for Grace!

David Schwimmer Joins 'Will & Grace' as Love Interest for Grace!

David Schwimmer is joining the cast of Will & Grace as a special guest star for season two of the NBC series’ revival!

The former Friends star will recur throughout the season as a new love interest for Grace (Debra Messing).

Some of the other guest stars this season include Chelsea Handler, Alec Baldwin, and Mary McCormack. The new season, featuring 18 new episodes, will premiere on Thursday, October 4 at 9pm.

Will & Grace is currently nominated for five Emmys, including Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Megan Mullally.
Photos: Getty
