David Schwimmer Joins 'Will & Grace' as Love Interest for Grace!

David Schwimmer is joining the cast of Will & Grace as a special guest star for season two of the NBC series’ revival!

The former Friends star will recur throughout the season as a new love interest for Grace (Debra Messing).

Some of the other guest stars this season include Chelsea Handler, Alec Baldwin, and Mary McCormack. The new season, featuring 18 new episodes, will premiere on Thursday, October 4 at 9pm.

Will & Grace is currently nominated for five Emmys, including Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Megan Mullally.