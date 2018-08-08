Denzel Washington & Director Antoine Fuqua Promote 'Equalizer 2'

Denzel Washington and director Antoine Fuqua are promoting The Equalizer 2!

The pair attended a photo call for the movie on Wednesday (August 8) at Akademie der Kuenste in Berlin, Germany.

The Equalizer 2 hit theaters in the United States a few weeks ago and is still playing around the country. Be sure to check it out if you haven’t already! The movie hits theaters on August 16 in Germany and other countries in Europe.

