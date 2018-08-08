Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Mike Fisher!

James Corden Reveals Why Kanye West Hasn't Done Carpool Karaoke Yet & It Has to Do with $45,000!

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin?

Wed, 08 August 2018 at 10:32 am

Denzel Washington & Director Antoine Fuqua Promote 'Equalizer 2'

Denzel Washington & Director Antoine Fuqua Promote 'Equalizer 2'

Denzel Washington and director Antoine Fuqua are promoting The Equalizer 2!

The pair attended a photo call for the movie on Wednesday (August 8) at Akademie der Kuenste in Berlin, Germany.

The Equalizer 2 hit theaters in the United States a few weeks ago and is still playing around the country. Be sure to check it out if you haven’t already! The movie hits theaters on August 16 in Germany and other countries in Europe.

