Wed, 08 August 2018 at 4:08 pm

Gina Rodriguez Shares Cute Throwback Photo For a Good Cause!

Gina Rodriguez Shares Cute Throwback Photo For a Good Cause!

Gina Rodriguez is getting back to work days after her engagement for a good cause!

The 33-year-old actress joined Always to support their #EndPeriodPoverty campaign on Tuesday (August 7) at P.S. 142 in New York City.

The new campaign aims to donate feminine products to underprivileged females.

“The first day of school is a big day for girls around the country. Many will start a new school year filled with opportunities and possibilities. But some girls will skip school on their first day, their first week, or sometime in their first month – not because they are sick, but because they don’t have access to period products,” Gina explained on her Instagram.

She added, “Join me in the cause by posting a #throwback photo of yourself from childhood using #EndPeriodPoverty and @Always_brand – Always will donate an additional month’s supply of pads to a girl in need via Feeding America.”

Check out Gina‘s cute throwback photo below…

A post shared by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on

