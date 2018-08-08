Grant Gustin Fires Back at Body Shamers Over Leaked Photo of 'The Flash' Suit

Grant Gustin is firing back at body shamers after a photo of his new The Flash suit leaked.

“Here’s the thing about this bulls–t photo leak — it’s a cool suit. It’s a terrible photo that I was unaware was being taken, much less being posted. Some things need work and they will be worked on. We’ll get there,” Grant, 28, wrote on Instagram.

“As far as the body shaming. That’s what pisses me off. Not even just for my sake. I’ve had 20+ years of kids and adults telling me or my parents I was too thin. I’ve had my own journey of accepting it. But there’s a double standard where it’s ok to talk sh*t about a dudes body. I do my best to stay in shape and add as much size as I can through out these seasons. I’m naturally thin, and my body is greatly affected by stress. Stress is something that ebbs and flows for me throughout a season. … I’m happy with my body and who I am and other kids who are built like me should be able to feel the same way,” Grant added.

Read his entire note below…