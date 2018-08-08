Harlea's 'Beautiful Mess' Music Video Features British Poets Robert Montgomery & Greta Bellamacina - Watch Now!

Harlea returns with “Beautiful Mess,” which you can watch right here!

The Birmingham-born, London-raised singer’s new video, directed by Abraham Roofeh, features British poets Robert Montgomery and Greta Bellamacina.

“Beautiful Mess” was co-written by Rock Mafia.

“Making the video was a lot of fun. I had a vision of provocative words speaking ugly truths with a powerful blaze ripping through them,” says Harlea.

“I instantly thought of Rob and Greta as I suspect it was their art that inspired my vision. We have been friends for many years and I felt a strong connection between them, their art, their image and the song. Their art provokes society into self-examination. Like a lot of great art, I believe people interpret it in manner unique to them but it always provokes or inspires. While filming the video we asked over 40 people what the words at the end of the video meant. Everyone replied with something different and thought provoking. That is immensely powerful!”

Watch below!