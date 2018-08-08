Iggy Azalea is Dating Pro Football Player DeAndre Hopkins

Iggy Azalea is officially off the market!

During a recent interview, the 28-year-old Australian rapper confirmed that she’s dating NFL player DeAndre Hopkins.

“Yeah, we’re in a relationship,” Iggy said when asked about the 26-year-olf Houston Texans player to Y100 in Miami.

The two have been sparking romance rumors for the past few weeks with their comments on Instagram.



DeAndre recently captioned a photo of himself writing, “My Aussies call me a legend,” to which Iggy replied, “I could think of a few other things to call you.”

Iggy was engaged to NBA player Nick Young, but broke off their engagement in 2016 after she caught him cheating.