Top Stories
Jamie Dornan &amp; Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Cooke Maroney Hold Hands in Paris

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Hold Hands in Paris

Grant Gustin Fires Back at Body Shamers Over Leaked Photo of 'The Flash' Suit

Grant Gustin Fires Back at Body Shamers Over Leaked Photo of 'The Flash' Suit

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin?

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin?

Wed, 08 August 2018 at 6:52 pm

Jaden Smith Brings an Iguana to 'Skate Kitchen' NYC Premiere!

Jaden Smith Brings an Iguana to 'Skate Kitchen' NYC Premiere!

Jaden Smith is all smiles with an iguana on his shoulders while attending the premiere of his movie Skate Kitchen on Tuesday (August 7) at the IFC Center in New York City.

The 20-year-old actor was joined at the event by the Skate Kitchen cast and crew: Judah Lang, Rachelle Vinberg, Dede Lovelace, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, Kabrina Adams, Jules Lorenzo and Brenn Lorenezo, Tashiana Washington, Hisham Tawfiq, and Alex Cooper.

Some of the stars that stepped out to show their support included Chloe Sevigny, Sasha Lane, Luka Sabbat, Emily Mortimer, Shiloh Fernandez, and more.

In the new film, Camille, an introverted teenage skateboarder (Vinberg) from Long Island, meets and befriends an all-girl, New York City-based skateboarding crew called Skate Kitchen. She falls in with the in-crowd, has a falling-out with her mother, and falls for a mysterious skateboarder guy (Smith), but a relationship with him proves to be trickier to navigate than a kickflip.

Just Jared on Facebook
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 01
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 02
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 03
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 04
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 05
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 06
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 07
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 08
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 09
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 10
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 11
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 12
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 13
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 14
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 15
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 16
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 17
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 18
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 19
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 20
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 21
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 22
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 23
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 24
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 25
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 26
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 27
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 28
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 29
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 30
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 31
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 32
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 33
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 34
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 35
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 36
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 37
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 38
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 39
jaden smith skate kitchen premiere 40

Credit: Kristina Bumphrey; Photos: Starpix/Just Jared
Posted to: Chloe Sevigny, Emily Mortimer, Jaden Smith, Judah Lang, Luka Sabbat, Sasha Lane, Shiloh Fernandez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Colton Underwood weighs in on who he thinks should be the next Bachelor - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens is teasing her new music project - Just Jared Jr
  • Rob Kardashian just shared a rare photo of 20-month-old daughter Dream - TooFab
  • The Swedish Royal Family is moving to Florida - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This CW star is getting married - Just Jared Jr