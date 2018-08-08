Jaden Smith Brings an Iguana to 'Skate Kitchen' NYC Premiere!

Jaden Smith is all smiles with an iguana on his shoulders while attending the premiere of his movie Skate Kitchen on Tuesday (August 7) at the IFC Center in New York City.

The 20-year-old actor was joined at the event by the Skate Kitchen cast and crew: Judah Lang, Rachelle Vinberg, Dede Lovelace, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, Kabrina Adams, Jules Lorenzo and Brenn Lorenezo, Tashiana Washington, Hisham Tawfiq, and Alex Cooper.

Some of the stars that stepped out to show their support included Chloe Sevigny, Sasha Lane, Luka Sabbat, Emily Mortimer, Shiloh Fernandez, and more.

In the new film, Camille, an introverted teenage skateboarder (Vinberg) from Long Island, meets and befriends an all-girl, New York City-based skateboarding crew called Skate Kitchen. She falls in with the in-crowd, has a falling-out with her mother, and falls for a mysterious skateboarder guy (Smith), but a relationship with him proves to be trickier to navigate than a kickflip.