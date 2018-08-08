Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Jamie Dornan and his wife Amelia are enjoying a getaway in Italy!

The 36-year-old Fifty Shades star was seen hanging out in Nerano, Italy on Wednesday (August 8). He was seen dining out at a seaside restaurant with his wife that day before getting some sun outside.

Amelia was seen wearing a one-piece swimsuit and enjoying the sea while Jamie watched on.

If you don’t know, Jamie recently opened up about the tragic death of his mother from pancreatic cancer. She passed away back in 1998.

55+ pictures inside of Jamie Dornan and his wife in Italy…