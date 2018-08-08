Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Hold Hands in Paris

Jennifer Lawrence and her beau Cooke Maroney step out together in Paris, France on Wednesday (August 8).

The 27-year-old Oscar-winning actress and the art gallery director held hands while heading out together. Jennifer looked so chic in a pale pink dress for her day out with her beau.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lawrence

If you don’t know, Jennifer and Cooke were first linked back in June.

Check out all the photos of Jennifer Lawrence and her beau Cooke Maroney out in Paris together…