Top Stories
Jamie Dornan &amp; Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Cooke Maroney Hold Hands in Paris

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Hold Hands in Paris

Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Mike Fisher!

Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Mike Fisher!

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin?

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin?

Wed, 08 August 2018 at 12:53 pm

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Hold Hands in Paris

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Hold Hands in Paris

Jennifer Lawrence and her beau Cooke Maroney step out together in Paris, France on Wednesday (August 8).

The 27-year-old Oscar-winning actress and the art gallery director held hands while heading out together. Jennifer looked so chic in a pale pink dress for her day out with her beau.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lawrence

If you don’t know, Jennifer and Cooke were first linked back in June.

Check out all the photos of Jennifer Lawrence and her beau Cooke Maroney out in Paris together…
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney paris 01
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney paris 02
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney paris 03
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney paris 04
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney paris 05
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney paris 06
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney paris 07
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney paris 08
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney paris 09
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney paris 10
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney paris 11
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney paris 12
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney paris 13
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney paris 14
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney paris 15
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney paris 16
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney paris 17
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney paris 18
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney paris 19
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney paris 20
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney paris 21
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney paris 22
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney paris 23
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney paris 24
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney paris 25
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney paris 26
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney paris 27
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney paris 28
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney paris 29
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney paris 30
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney paris 31
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney paris 32

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Cooke Maroney, Jennifer Lawrence

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Colton Underwood weighs in on who he thinks should be the next Bachelor - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens is teasing her new music project - Just Jared Jr
  • Rob Kardashian just shared a rare photo of 20-month-old daughter Dream - TooFab
  • The Swedish Royal Family is moving to Florida - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This CW star is getting married - Just Jared Jr