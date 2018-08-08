Wed, 08 August 2018 at 9:27 pm
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Enjoy a Romantic Vacation in Italy!
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are having a fabulous time in Italy!
The 49-year-old “Amor, Amor, Amor” entertainer and the 43-year-old retired baseball superstar shared gorgeous snaps from their travels together in Capri, Italy.
“Sunset serenity… #priceless,” Jennifer wrote on her Instagram. “With love from Capri… ♥️”
At one point, Jennifer got on stage to perform her smash hit “Let’s Get Loud,” which Alex documented on his Instagram.
Watch below!
