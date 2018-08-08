Top Stories
Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Hold Hands in Paris

Grant Gustin Fires Back at Body Shamers Over Leaked Photo of 'The Flash' Suit

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin?

Wed, 08 August 2018 at 9:27 pm

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Enjoy a Romantic Vacation in Italy!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Enjoy a Romantic Vacation in Italy!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are having a fabulous time in Italy!

The 49-year-old “Amor, Amor, Amor” entertainer and the 43-year-old retired baseball superstar shared gorgeous snaps from their travels together in Capri, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

“Sunset serenity… #priceless,” Jennifer wrote on her Instagram. “With love from Capri… ♥️”

At one point, Jennifer got on stage to perform her smash hit “Let’s Get Loud,” which Alex documented on his Instagram.

Watch below!

Let’s get loud in Capri 🇮🇹

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

