Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Enjoy a Romantic Vacation in Italy!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are having a fabulous time in Italy!

The 49-year-old “Amor, Amor, Amor” entertainer and the 43-year-old retired baseball superstar shared gorgeous snaps from their travels together in Capri, Italy.

“Sunset serenity… #priceless,” Jennifer wrote on her Instagram. “With love from Capri… ♥️”

At one point, Jennifer got on stage to perform her smash hit “Let’s Get Loud,” which Alex documented on his Instagram.

