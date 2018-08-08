Top Stories
Jamie Dornan &amp; Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Cooke Maroney Hold Hands in Paris

Grant Gustin Fires Back at Body Shamers Over Leaked Photo of 'The Flash' Suit

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin?

Wed, 08 August 2018 at 10:19 pm

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Work Up a Sweat On Their Bike Ride!

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Work Up a Sweat On Their Bike Ride!

Joe Jonas leads the way as he and fiancee Sophie Turner go for a bike ride on Wednesday afternoon (August 8) in New York City.

The 28-year-old DNCE frontman stayed cool in a black T-shirt, shorts, and sunglasses while the 22-year-old Game Of Thrones actress rocked a gray T-shirt and leggings for their ride around town.

The day before, Joe took to Instagram to share a silly selfie while rocking a panda head while hanging out with designer Nicola Formichetti.

🐼 ❤️

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

