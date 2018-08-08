Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Mike Fisher!

Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Mike Fisher!

James Corden Reveals Why Kanye West Hasn't Done Carpool Karaoke Yet &amp; It Has to Do with $45,000!

James Corden Reveals Why Kanye West Hasn't Done Carpool Karaoke Yet & It Has to Do with $45,000!

Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin?

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin?

Wed, 08 August 2018 at 10:41 am

Joe Manganiello & Stephen Colbert Discuss 'Dungeons & Dragons' Only on 'Late Show'!

Joe Manganiello & Stephen Colbert Discuss 'Dungeons & Dragons' Only on 'Late Show'!

Joe Manganiello made an appearance on last night’s (August 7) episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to talk only about his obsession with Dungeons & Dragons.

“I’m O.G nerd. Back when it wasn’t cool,” the 41-year-old actor insisted. “When I was a little kid I had the Hobbit picture book with chime to tell you to turn the page and from there it was like the gateway drug into like the basic Dungeons & Dragons.”

Joe also explained some of the origins behind his Death Wears streetwear line, namely that it combined many of the passions that he and other D&D fans had while growing up in the 1980s.

“When I was a kid, if you played Dungeons & Dragons, you also listened to Metallica, you read Stephen King, you had a glow in the dark Led Zeppelin poster on your wall, you had an Iron Maiden t-shirt, you hung out at the arcade, you read comic books. It all went together,” Joe said. “So I’m combining them all together under one banner.”

Joe also talked about his home dungeon, the “L.A. hub,” and called out Vin Diesel for not being a real D&D enthusiast – Watch the full interview below!


Manganiello & Stephen Discuss ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Only
Just Jared on Facebook
joe manganiello stephen colbert discuss dungeons dragons only on late show 01
joe manganiello stephen colbert discuss dungeons dragons only on late show 02
joe manganiello stephen colbert discuss dungeons dragons only on late show 03

Credit: Scott Kowalchyk; Photos: CBS
Posted to: Joe Manganiello, Stephen Colbert

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Colton Underwood weighs in on who he thinks should be the next Bachelor - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens is teasing her new music project - Just Jared Jr
  • Rob Kardashian just shared a rare photo of 20-month-old daughter Dream - TooFab
  • The Swedish Royal Family is moving to Florida - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This CW star is getting married - Just Jared Jr