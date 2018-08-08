Joe Manganiello & Stephen Colbert Discuss 'Dungeons & Dragons' Only on 'Late Show'!

Joe Manganiello made an appearance on last night’s (August 7) episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to talk only about his obsession with Dungeons & Dragons.

“I’m O.G nerd. Back when it wasn’t cool,” the 41-year-old actor insisted. “When I was a little kid I had the Hobbit picture book with chime to tell you to turn the page and from there it was like the gateway drug into like the basic Dungeons & Dragons.”

Joe also explained some of the origins behind his Death Wears streetwear line, namely that it combined many of the passions that he and other D&D fans had while growing up in the 1980s.

“When I was a kid, if you played Dungeons & Dragons, you also listened to Metallica, you read Stephen King, you had a glow in the dark Led Zeppelin poster on your wall, you had an Iron Maiden t-shirt, you hung out at the arcade, you read comic books. It all went together,” Joe said. “So I’m combining them all together under one banner.”

Joe also talked about his home dungeon, the “L.A. hub,” and called out Vin Diesel for not being a real D&D enthusiast – Watch the full interview below!



Manganiello & Stephen Discuss ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Only