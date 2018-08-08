John Cho Turned Down 'Searching' When He First Got The Script

John Cho stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday (August 7) and revealed that he originally turned down his role in the upcoming thriller, Searching.

“The script was weird because they did what they call a scriptment, it read more like a short story but they couldn’t do like interior, google chrome. It didn’t really make any sense,” the 46-year-old actor expressed. “They did it more of a pro style but I got the feel of it.”

“I did say no at first,” John continued. “I said, ‘I don’t want to make a YouTube video, I want to make a movie.’ The director came back at me and told me that there would be a camera on your face and there will be a second camera on the screen, and that camera will be a traditional movie camera.”

The movie, also starring Debra Messing and newcomer Michelle La, debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and was a bit hit there. The film currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes – Watch the trailer here!



John Cho on His Parents & New Movie Searching

John Cho Speaks Korean Like a 6-Year-Old