Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Mike Fisher!

James Corden Reveals Why Kanye West Hasn't Done Carpool Karaoke Yet & It Has to Do with $45,000!

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin?

Wed, 08 August 2018 at 12:02 pm

John Cho Turned Down 'Searching' When He First Got The Script

John Cho Turned Down 'Searching' When He First Got The Script

John Cho stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday (August 7) and revealed that he originally turned down his role in the upcoming thriller, Searching.

“The script was weird because they did what they call a scriptment, it read more like a short story but they couldn’t do like interior, google chrome. It didn’t really make any sense,” the 46-year-old actor expressed. “They did it more of a pro style but I got the feel of it.”

“I did say no at first,” John continued. “I said, ‘I don’t want to make a YouTube video, I want to make a movie.’ The director came back at me and told me that there would be a camera on your face and there will be a second camera on the screen, and that camera will be a traditional movie camera.”

The movie, also starring Debra Messing and newcomer Michelle La, debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and was a bit hit there. The film currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes – Watch the trailer here!


John Cho on His Parents & New Movie Searching

Click inside to watch the rest of John Cho’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


John Cho Speaks Korean Like a 6-Year-Old
