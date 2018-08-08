Justin Bieber Gets a Haircut with Hailey Baldwin By His Side!

Justin Bieber steps out with his fiancee Hailey Baldwin for a haircut on Wednesday afternoon (August 8) in New York City.

The 24-year-old singer was seen with his hair slicked back while leaving the salon with Hailey, 21. At one point while getting the trim, Hailey was seen giving Justin a kiss from behind.

After the haircut, the engaged couple went out for dinner together.

Justin and Hailey looked very happy together after some photos emerged this week of them looking distressed.

25+ pictures inside of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin out and about…