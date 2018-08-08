Top Stories
Wed, 08 August 2018 at 6:20 pm

K-Pop Girl Group Momoland Visits Universal Studios Hollywood!

K-Pop Girl Group Momoland Visits Universal Studios Hollywood!

Momoland is in La La Land!

The popular “BBoom BBoom” South Korean girl group paid a visit to Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday (August 7) in Hollywood, Calif.

The girls took a break from touring for a day of fun at the park.

The girls are expected to hit the Staples Center in Los Angeles later this weekend for KCON LA 2018, where they will hit the stage alongside acts like HyunA, Chung Ha, AOA and Crush.

“Had so much fun at Universal Studios today even though it was scorching hot🔥 Stay cool everybody❄️,” they wrote on Instagram.

A post shared by MOMOLAND (@momoland_official) on

Photos: Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
