Wed, 08 August 2018 at 6:26 pm

Katharine McPhee Gets Another Visit from Megan Hilty at 'Waitress' on Broadway!

Katharine McPhee Gets Another Visit from Megan Hilty at 'Waitress' on Broadway!

Megan Hilty visited the diner for a second helping of pie and to see her friend Katharine McPhee starring in the Broadway musical Waitress for the second time!

The Smash stars reunited backstage after a performance of the show on Tuesday (August 7) at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in New York City.

Megan attended a performance of the show in April right after Kat started her run in the musical, which was written by Sara Bareilles.

“nothing but smiles with this bombshell,” Kat captioned the photos on Instagram.

Erich Bergen, who is playing Dr. Pomatter right now, also shared a snap with the Smash actresses.

You can see Kat in the musical through August 19!
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Broadway, Erich Bergen, Katharine McPhee, Megan Hilty

