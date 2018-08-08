Top Stories
Jamie Dornan &amp; Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Cooke Maroney Hold Hands in Paris

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Hold Hands in Paris

Grant Gustin Fires Back at Body Shamers Over Leaked Photo of 'The Flash' Suit

Grant Gustin Fires Back at Body Shamers Over Leaked Photo of 'The Flash' Suit

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin?

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin?

Wed, 08 August 2018 at 11:20 pm

Katie Holmes Is All Smiles After a Meeting in New York City

Katie Holmes Is All Smiles After a Meeting in New York City

Katie Holmes is in a great mood!

The 39-year-old actress was spotted smiling while exiting the Paramount offices after a meeting on Wednesday (August 8) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katie Holmes

Katie looked chic while walking around Times Square in a long-sleeved pink blouse and a pleated navy blue skirt as she made her way back from the meeting.

Katie recently stepped out to support the cast of The Wife at the Los Angeles premiere held at the Pacific Design Center at the end of July in West Hollywood, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
katie holmes meeting august 2018 nyc 01
katie holmes meeting august 2018 nyc 02
katie holmes meeting august 2018 nyc 03
katie holmes meeting august 2018 nyc 04
katie holmes meeting august 2018 nyc 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Katie Holmes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Colton Underwood weighs in on who he thinks should be the next Bachelor - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens is teasing her new music project - Just Jared Jr
  • Rob Kardashian just shared a rare photo of 20-month-old daughter Dream - TooFab
  • The Swedish Royal Family is moving to Florida - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This CW star is getting married - Just Jared Jr