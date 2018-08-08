Kelly Clarkson's Daughter Wants to Marry Chris Martin!

Kelly Clarkson‘s four-year-old daughter River Rose has a big crush on singer Chris Martin and she wants to marry him!

The 36-year-old singer shared a video of River saying that she wants to give him a kiss and then she sang a little bit of the Coldplay song “Yellow.”

“So my daughter wants to marry Chris Martin and is obsessed with his song Yellow. She wants to marry the boy in the video, which I have informed her he is not a boy anymore and has kids older than her but she will have none of it, she is determined,” Kelly captioned the video.

Watch below!