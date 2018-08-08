Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Seemingly Calls Younes Bendjima a Liar After His Split from Kourtney

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Alexandra Daddario Spotted Kissing MSNBC Host Ari Melber!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Wed, 08 August 2018 at 12:44 am

Kendall Jenner Rocks a Crop Top While Shopping in L.A.

Kendall Jenner chats with a friend as they do some shopping on Tuesday afternoon (August 7) in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old model showed off her svelte figure in a tiny powder blue crop top, ripped black jeans, and tiny sunglasses as they stepped out for the afternoon.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Over the weekend, Kendall was spotted picking up some electronics while stepping out with boyfriend Ben Simmons.

Make sure you check out Kendall and her sisters’ latest campaign photos with Calvin Klein here!
