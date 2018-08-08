Kim Kardashian Wears Skin Tight Dress for Date Night with Kanye West

Top Stories
Wed, 08 August 2018 at 8:10 am

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a dinner date last night!

The 37-year-old reality star rocked a skin tight latex dress and snakeskin boots while joining her 41-year-old entertainer hubby for dinner at Matsuhisa on Tuesday evening (August 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Just hours before their dinner, Kim took to Instagram to shade Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex boyfriend Younes Bendjima and call him out as a liar.

