Lindsay Lohan Hangs Out With Friends & Family While Filming Her Reality Show in Greece!

Lindsay Lohan is hanging out with friends and family!

The 32-year-old actress was spotted heading out for a night time stroll with friends and posing for pictures with fans on Tuesday evening (August 7) in Mykonos, Greece.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay was joined by her brother Michael Lohan Jr. and his wife Nina Ginsberg, looking happy and posing for pictures.

Lindsay recently revealed the exciting news that she will be starring in a reality show coming soon to MTV.

In a teaser for the tentatively titled Lohan Beach Club, we will see Lindsay and her entrepreneurial side as the owner of three clubs across Greece.