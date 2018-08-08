Top Stories
Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Hold Hands in Paris

Grant Gustin Fires Back at Body Shamers Over Leaked Photo of 'The Flash' Suit

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin?

Wed, 08 August 2018 at 10:44 pm

Lindsay Lohan Hangs Out With Friends & Family While Filming Her Reality Show in Greece!

Lindsay Lohan Hangs Out With Friends & Family While Filming Her Reality Show in Greece!

Lindsay Lohan is hanging out with friends and family!

The 32-year-old actress was spotted heading out for a night time stroll with friends and posing for pictures with fans on Tuesday evening (August 7) in Mykonos, Greece.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay was joined by her brother Michael Lohan Jr. and his wife Nina Ginsberg, looking happy and posing for pictures.

Lindsay recently revealed the exciting news that she will be starring in a reality show coming soon to MTV.

In a teaser for the tentatively titled Lohan Beach Club, we will see Lindsay and her entrepreneurial side as the owner of three clubs across Greece.
Photos: BACKGRID
