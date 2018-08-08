Top Stories
Wed, 08 August 2018 at 1:47 pm

Luke Evans Presents StellaSpace with Stella Artois!

Luke Evans savors a Stella Artois while recording STELLASPACE in London!

“Excited to share my newest project with you all: STELLASPACE. Mindfulness meets beer drinking in this guide to mastering the art of drinking a @StellaArtois,” the 39-year-old actor captioned with his Instagram post.

STELLASPACE is an audio guide designed to help focus on being present and truly enjoy a Stella Artois, narrated by Luke.

The 20-mintue guide is a mixture of personal anecdotes from Luke’s fast paced life, Stella Artois’ 600-year brewing legacy, mindful techniques from the modern mediation gurus at Inscape and expert inputs from the acclaimed palate of Master Cicerone® Max Bakker.

STELLASPACE is available by downloading the Inscape app on iTunes to access the full 20-minute guide or preview a portion below!


Preview: Stella Artois presents STELLASPACE with Luke Evans
Photos: Courtesy of Stella Artois
