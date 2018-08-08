Mark Wahlberg Kicks Off His Day with 4am Workout!

Mark Wahlberg braves the crowds of fans as he does some shopping on Monday afternoon (August 6) on Rodeo Dr. in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 47-year-old Mile 22 actor looked cool in a gray baseball hat, white T-shirt, gray shorts, and white sneakers as he and his friends stepped out for the afternoon.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mark Wahlberg

The following morning, Mark took to Instagram to show off his guns after an intense 4 am workout!

“4am club!! @performinspired #liftsomeoneup,” Mark captioned the below photo.