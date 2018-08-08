Megan Mullally & Nick Offerman Set To Appear on 'Bachelor in Paradise'?

Megan Mullally and her hubby Nick Offerman may be appearing on Bachelor in Paradise!

While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night (August 7), the 59-year-old Will & Grace star talked all about being a huge fan of The Bachelor franchise, her feelings about the finale of The Bachelorette, and being asked to be on Bachelor in Paradise.

“We’ve been asked to go on there and we’ve tried to go every single time and we can’t work out the scheduling,” Megan revealed. “Right now, I just heard like 20 minutes ago, that they asked us to go on Bachelor in Paradise. I have to go home straight from here and start working on Nick. Bachelor in Paradise is the craziest one. They’re still shooting it so we’d get in there at the very end and see everyone doing it in the sand.”

Megan also talked about Will & Grace, recording her and Nick‘s audiobook ‘The Greatest Love Story Ever Told‘ and reveals that Nick thinks she looks like Cher after sex.



