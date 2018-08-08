Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Seemingly Calls Younes Bendjima a Liar After His Split from Kourtney

Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Alexandra Daddario Spotted Kissing MSNBC Host Ari Melber!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Wed, 08 August 2018 at 5:00 am

Naomi Watts Rocks the Chicest Summer Outfit in NYC!

Naomi Watts hits the streets for some ice cream with her sons on Monday afternoon (August 6) in New York City.

The 49-year-old actress looked super chic in a white dress, fedora, sunglasses, and yellow sandals as she enjoyed the sunny weather on her stroll.

Earlier this summer, Naomi was spotted jetting into NYC with boyfriend and former Gypsy co-star Billy Crudup.

Naomi recently took to Instagram to share a video while dancing around with her brother Ben celebrating the weekend!
Photos: Backgrid USA
