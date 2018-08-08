Naomi Watts Rocks the Chicest Summer Outfit in NYC!
Naomi Watts hits the streets for some ice cream with her sons on Monday afternoon (August 6) in New York City.
The 49-year-old actress looked super chic in a white dress, fedora, sunglasses, and yellow sandals as she enjoyed the sunny weather on her stroll.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Naomi Watts
Earlier this summer, Naomi was spotted jetting into NYC with boyfriend and former Gypsy co-star Billy Crudup.
Naomi recently took to Instagram to share a video while dancing around with her brother Ben celebrating the weekend!