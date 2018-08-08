Nina Dobrev Gets Into a Prank War at 'Live! with Kelly & Ryan'

Nina Dobrev steps out in a little black dress while making an appearance at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday (August 8) in New York City.

The 29-year-old actress had a busy day of press to promote her new movie Dog Days and she kicked off the day at Live! with Kelly & Ryan.

Guest host Maria Menounos knows how Nina is a big prankster, so the two of them got into a prank war throughout the morning. Ryan Seacrest even tried to scare Nina at one point, but she was too smart for him!

Also pictured inside: Nina wearing a denim jumpsuit while out and about in the afternoon and wearing a plaid shirt and denim shorts after the Colbert taping.

FYI: Nina is wearing a black Christopher Kane dress at Colbert. She’s wearing a denim Ulla Johnson jumpsuit while out and about.