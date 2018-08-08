Ruby Rose Says Demi Lovato Is Going to 'Come Back Stronger'

Ruby Rose takes selfies with fans while leaving an appearance at Live! with Kelly & Ryan on Wednesday (August 8) in New York City.

Recently, the 32-year-old actress spoke about her pal Demi Lovato, who is currently in a rehab facility after suffering an apparent overdose last month and spending time in the hospital.

“She’s a strong girl, and she’s an amazing girl, and she’s gonna definitely come back stronger, for sure,” Ruby Rose told People about Demi.