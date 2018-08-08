Selena Gomez Launches Her Second 'Coach' Collaboration!

Selena Gomez is collaborating with Coach once again!

The 26-year-old entertainer just shared the first photos from the campaign for Coach x Selena Gomez, her second collab with the brand.

Selena took to her Instagram to post some of the chic new photos, showing off bags and ready-to-wear pieces!

“I’m so proud of the collection. What I love most about working with the Coach team is that they just know how I dress. Everything felt authentic from the beginning,” Selena said in a statement.

The Coach x Selena Gomez collection officially launches on August 31st.

Check out Selena‘s campaign images below…