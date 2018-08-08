Seth Rogen Reveals He's The New Voice of Vancouver's Public Transit - Watch Here!

Seth Rogen stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (August 7) and revealed how he took over as the new voice for Toronto and Vancouver public transportation.

The 36-year-old, who replaced Morgan Freeman as a guest voice making SkyTrain announcements, told the host of his new role: “I don’t stop, I really like to have my finger in a lot of pots. Someone else was supposed to do the voice of the public transportation in Vancouver, but he was eliminated due to some controversy.”

“I swept in, I take public transportation as I’m sure a lot of New Yorkers do. People do appalling things on there. I was like, ‘If I can give announcements to create any sort of decorum in this situation I’m more than happy to,’” Seth continued. “They gave me a list of things people complain about the most and one was people clipping their nails, toenails on subways. I recorded a message to stop this behaviour.”

“What was shocking… I was like, ‘Enough people do this that it requires a message?’ And they were like, ‘Yes!’,” Seth admitted – Watch below!



