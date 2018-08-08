Taylor Schilling Shows Off Her Talking French Bulldog on 'Late Night' - Watch Here!

Taylor Schilling made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday (August 7) and showed off her French bulldog Tank‘s impressive vocal talents!

“It took me awhile to get Tank, I was worried about an animal in my home but I got Tank,” the 34-year-old Orange is the New Black star told Seth. “She’s an odd dog, she’s as odd as you’d imagine her to be. She’s very vocal, she barks a lot but she makes weird noises. She kind of talks a little bit.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Schilling

Taylor proceeded to show a video of Tank, where she’s making a successful attempt to say “I love you.” “It’s crazy, she needs her own YouTube channel or something, that happened,” Taylor continued – Watch below!

Taylor also talked about lying on her acting resume about what skills she had and working on the seventh season of Orange is the New Black.



Taylor Schilling’s French Bulldog Can Talk

FYI: Taylor is wearing an ADEAM suit, L’AGENCE tank, Jimmy Choo heels and Jennifer Fisher jewelry.