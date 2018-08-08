'The Nutcracker & the Four Realms' Releases New Trailer - Watch Now!

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms just dropped a brand new trailer for the upcoming film!

The movie, which was inspired by E.T.A. Hoffmann‘s classic tale, stars Mackenzie Foy as Clara.

All Clara wants is a key – a one-of-a-kind key that will unlock a box that holds a priceless gift. A golden thread, presented to her at godfather Drosselmeyer’s annual holiday party, leads her to the coveted key—which promptly disappears into a strange and mysterious parallel world. It’s there that Clara encounters a soldier named Phillip, a gang of mice and the regents who preside over three Realms: Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers and Land of Sweets. Clara and Phillip must brave the ominous Fourth Realm, home to the tyrant Mother Ginger, to retrieve Clara’s key and hopefully return harmony to the unstable world.

The film also stars Morgan Freeman, Jayden Fowora-Knight, Helen Mirren and Keira Knightley and features a performance by Misty Copeland.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms hits theaters on November 2nd.

Check out the entire trailer below…