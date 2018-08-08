Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Mike Fisher!

Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Mike Fisher!

James Corden Reveals Why Kanye West Hasn't Done Carpool Karaoke Yet &amp; It Has to Do with $45,000!

James Corden Reveals Why Kanye West Hasn't Done Carpool Karaoke Yet & It Has to Do with $45,000!

Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin?

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin?

Wed, 08 August 2018 at 11:36 am

Will Any 'Justice League' Characters Cameo in 'Aquaman'?

Will Any 'Justice League' Characters Cameo in 'Aquaman'?

Will any members of the Justice League make a cameo in the upcoming Aquaman standalone film? The answer is no!

The director of the movie, James Wan, explained the decision to keep away Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), and others.

“I wanted to keep the story to the world of Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and not have to worry about what other characters are doing in their films and how that would affect us,” James told EW. “I just thought the simplest way was to keep it clean — keep it simple and let it be an Aquaman story.”

Check out the new Aquaman poster in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
aquaman no cameos 01

Posted to: Aquaman, Jason Momoa

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Colton Underwood weighs in on who he thinks should be the next Bachelor - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens is teasing her new music project - Just Jared Jr
  • Rob Kardashian just shared a rare photo of 20-month-old daughter Dream - TooFab
  • The Swedish Royal Family is moving to Florida - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This CW star is getting married - Just Jared Jr