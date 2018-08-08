Will Any 'Justice League' Characters Cameo in 'Aquaman'?

Will any members of the Justice League make a cameo in the upcoming Aquaman standalone film? The answer is no!

The director of the movie, James Wan, explained the decision to keep away Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), and others.

“I wanted to keep the story to the world of Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and not have to worry about what other characters are doing in their films and how that would affect us,” James told EW. “I just thought the simplest way was to keep it clean — keep it simple and let it be an Aquaman story.”

